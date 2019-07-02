Ghana/Guinea Bissau: Black Stars Search for Goals to Avoid Early Exit

Photo: John Batanudde

Jordan Ayew (R) gestures to his sibling and Ghana captain Andre Ayew. Both scored against Benin and must come to the party today.

El Hadji Diouf, a two-time African Footballer of the Year (2001, 2002), praised Ghana Black Stars for their tactical display against Cameroon during their Group F clash in Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday. The match in Ismailia ended goalless.

James Kwesi Appiah's side will have to score goals against Group F rivals Guinea-Bissau in Suez Stadium today in order to avoid an early flight back to Accra.

Only a win can guarantee Black Stars a place in the last 16.

The other match in the group pits Cameroon's Indomitable Lions, the defending champions, against Benin in Ismailia.

Appiah was satisfied to get a point off a Cameroon side he described as parking their midfield. But he has promised a better performance hoping their opponents don't to the same. However, goals remain the biggest problem for four-time champions Ghana, who have won only one of their last six Afcon games (two draws and three losses) after winning six of their previous seven.

Ayew siblings

Appiah will again turn to Ayew siblings Andre, skipper of the side, and Jordan who scored both the goals against Benin in the opening match.

Black Stars will most likely play without winger Christian Atsu who suffered a hamstring injury against Cameroon.

He is the second player to get injured in the campaign. In the first half against Benin, Thomas Agyapong limped off.

Looking for first win

Guinea-Bissau, made the Nations Cup debut in Gabon 2017, drawing with hosts in the opening match and lost the other two matches. Last Saturday, they collected only their second point in Nations Cup following a goalless draw against Benin.

Coach Baciro Cande was happy with the points and said in football everything is possible and our target is to get to the round of 16. A win today will see them make history.

Ghana vs. Guinea-Bissau

KEY STATISTICS

*Ghana are unbeaten in their last 5 matches (all competitions).

*Ghana have drawn 8 of their last 13 matches (all competitions).

* Ghana have won only one of their last six Afcon games (two draws and three losses) after winning six of their previous seven.

Third placed teams by Sunday

Guinea (4 points) have advanced, DR Congo (3 points), South Africa (3points) and Kenya (3 points)