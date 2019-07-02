Eritrean Community Festival in Italy

Asmara — The annual festival of Eritrean community in Italy was conducted from 29 to 30 June in Rome with patriotic zeal. The festival was attended by a number of nationals from various cities in Italy and other European countries as well as friends of Eritrea.

The festival that was officially opened by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, featured cultural programs, and seminar on the objective situation in the homeland as well other activities.

Photo exhibition on ancient and splendid buildings of Asmara that was put in the UNESCO Heritage List was also staged.

At a seminar conducted, Minister Osman Saleh gave extensive briefing on the peace and cooperation agreement signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia and the optimistic impact it has created in the region, Eritrea's relations with neighboring countries and beyond, priorities of national development programs, role of diplomatic activities of nationals in Diaspora as well as regional developments.

The festival was highlighted by music group from Eritrea.