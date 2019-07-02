Kenya: Eritrean Embassy in Kenya Celebrated 28th Independence Anniversary

Asmara — The Eritrean Embassy in Kenya organized a ceremony in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary on 28 June in Nairobi, Kenya.

At the event in which a number of Kenyan high-level officials, members of the diplomatic community and representatives of regional and international organizations and associations attended, Ambassador of Eritrea to Kenya, Mr. Beyene Russom, expressing his gratitude for the participants gave briefing regarding the struggle and sacrifice the Eritrean people have to go through in the last 50 years. Mr. Beyene went on to say that the new era of peace and friendship as well as the hopeful prospect prevailing in the region are outcomes of the Eritrean people's resilience and steadfastness.

Indicating that Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti, South Sudan and Sudan are engaged in diplomatic cooperation with a view to alleviate existed challenges and ensure better future, Ambassador Beyene Russom called for international support in the effort being exerted to establish peaceful Horn of Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Kenya, Mr. Ababu Namwamba, Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, noting the working visits conducted by President Isaias Afwerki to Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta's subsequent visit to Eritrea, indicated that both countries enjoy warm and friendly strategic partnership.

Underlining the significance of the agreement reached between Eritrea and Ethiopia in the development and peaceful and stable region, Mr. Ababu stated that the agreement will also strengthen the Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

It is to be recalled that nationals residing in Nairobi, Kenya celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary on 24 May with patriotic zeal.