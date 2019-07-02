South Africa: CSA Boss Admits Proteas Have Issues Dealing With Pressure

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe has shared his disappointment and frustration over the Proteas' performance during the ongoing World Cup.

This is arguably South Africa's worst performance at a World Cup having only registered two wins from eight games thus far.

The South African public have been understandably brutal in their critique of the Proteas' epic downfall in the 50-over showpiece.

Moroe has sympathised and shared his disappointment with fans and said that the Proteas need to find a better way to handle pressure.

"If I didn't feel disappointment I wouldn't be patriotic. We are disappointed, we were hoping for far better results but things didn't go our way. The guys tried as hard as they could to string up a few performances," Moroe told reporters at the KFC Mini-Cricket National Seminar in George.

"It was frustrating witnessing the body language of our team and how we managed to get some of the simplest things wrong but having said that we just need to find better ways of dealing with pressure."

When asked to elaborate on the issues, Moroe said some of South African cricketers need to become tougher.

"I think it's a systematic thing and it's not necessarily a psychological thing for cricketers. I think for me is how do we tweak one or two things in our system to make sure that we breed strong tough-minded cricketers," he suggested.

"We've had individuals who don't get picked in a team and instead of giving themselves one more season... or putting the numbers in asked by the selectors or coach... they'll rather go Kolpak.

"It's just needing to find a way of tweaking the system and breeding strong cricketers.

"If you look at a team like Australia... after the saga that they had to go through in Cape Town... the team was down and out for a couple of months but if you look at them today it doesn't look the same team and it's mentally because Australians are tough.

"You see it with David Warner and Steve Smith walking in to bat, being booed every day and every day they are putting up their hands saying, 'We don't care'."

There's been a cry from fans alike to see some repercussions after the tournament and while Moroe couldn't divulge on what those will be, he did reveal that they will go through various reports including from Proteas team management and the board.

Source: Sport24