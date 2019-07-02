Africa: Indiscipline Ravages Afcon Camps

INDISCIPLINE has reportedly to wreck havocs in various teams taking part in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Since its official kick off on June 21, three players from Burundi, Egypt and Mali have been sent home on indiscipline allegation.

The first to leave the camp was veteran Burundian player Selemani Ndikumana who is alleged to have rows with the team's head coach Olivier Niyungeko.

Ndikumana was axed from Burundi's squad before their Afcon opening game against Nigeria.

The President of Burundi football federation Reverien Ndikuriyo said Ndikumama was expelled from the camp after ignoring his coach's training programme. "He didn't want to listen to his coach and most often ignored his instruction.

We were forced to remove him from the camp before he causes further damage," said Ndikuryo. Also faced expulsion was Amr Warda of Egypt after violating training camp discipline.

He was alleged to have sent love message to two models while at the camp and the messages went viral. However, Warda was pardoned after his fellow players defended him and apologized on his behalf.

He returned to the camp on Saturday. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Elmohamed were his saviours. Malian Adama Niane was also expelled from the camp after he slapped his team captain Abdoulaye Diaby.

Born June 16, 1993, Niane is a Malian footballer who plays as a forward for Charleroi. He has also represented Mali at many international level events.

After playing two and a half years for the first team of Club Olympique de Bamako, Niane signed for Ligue 2 side FC Nantes in 2011.

He played for the club's U19 team in the 2011-2012 season, during which they finished as runners-up in the national U19 championships and he finished as the national U19 championships top scorer