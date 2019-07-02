Tanzania: Simba Revive Race for Afcon Jewel Okwi

SIMBA are ready to spend heavily to re-capture Ugandan hitman Emmanuel Okwi, whose brilliance in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations has made him one of the highly valued strikers.

Okwi, who is Egypt serving his national team, Uganda Cranes, is currently on of the top-placed scorers in the race for AFCON's golden boot having netted two goals.

Okwi's contract with Simba has expired in June this year and the player has not shown any interest to renew it.

Simba officials are reportedly in Cairo trying to convince the player to renew his contract and further information said Simba are ready to pay 500 US Dollar as fine imposed by the continental football governing body (CAF) to re-capture the Ugandan hitman.

Okwi is reported to be in a hunt for the superior contract after the end of the successful career with Msimbazi Street club.

He told reporters in Cairo that he was not interested with Simba because he was looking for challenge somewhere else.

One of the officials said Simba still want Okwi and they were ready to pay anything even a fine to bring Okwi back. "We still need Okwi and we want him at any cost even paying a fine for the late registration," said the official.

The Club's Chief Executive Officer Crescentius Magori said Okwi was looking for another team, but he would return to Simba if his ambition fails to pay dividends.

According to the CAF regulations after the end of normal period of the transfer window, there will be nine days given to the clubs to continue doing transfer activities by paying a fine of 250 US dollar from July 11 to July 20.

After that period, another 10 days will be given from July 21 to July 31 when teams will pay 500 USD and the signed players will start to be used in the second round.

TFF has since urged teams to stick to the named timetable to avoid inconveniences. Simba and Young Africans in the CAF Champions League whereas Azam and KMC will play in the CAF Confederation Cup altogether.