Tanzania: New Transfer Window Too Tight for Dar Giants

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF), yesterday announced official opening of the transfer window for the teams trading in the Premier League, First Division and Second Division leagues.

According to the press release from the federation, the transfer window is expected to be closed on July 31st and there will be no extension.

It is a tight transfer window for four Dar es Salaam teams engaged in CAF level tournaments as Simba, Young Africans, Azam and KMC have been given ten days as opposed to 31 days given to other teams taking part in the Premier League, First and Second Division leagues.

The TFF information said for the teams which will compete in CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup such as Simba, Young Africans, Azam FC and KMC, their transfer window will be closed on July 10.

It further said after the end of normal period of the transfer window, there will be nine days given to the clubs to continue doing transfer activities by paying a fine of 250 USD from July 11 to July 20.

After that period, another 10 days will be given from July 21 to July 31 when teams will pay 500 USD and the signed players will start to be used in the second round.

TFF has since urged teams to stick to the named timetable to avoid inconveniences. Simba and Yanga will ply in the CAF Champions League whereas Azam and KMC will play in the CAF Confederation Cup altogether.

Meanwhile, the newly promoted side Polisi Tanzania FC have revealed that their first priority is to sign domestic players who they think are capable to help them excel in the top flight league next season.

The Moshi based team won a slot in the 20-team league after finishing top in their group B of the First Division League (FDL), and will be eager to make their impact and prove that their promotion was not a coincidence.

They apparently joined Namungo FC, as the only two league debutants next term as the other FDL, teams Geita Gold and Pamba FC, lost their graduation chances after losing playoff games to Mwadui and Mtibwa Sugar respectively.

However, speaking recently to the 'Torch News', Polisi Tanzania FC Communication Officer, Frank Geoffrey said so far, they have penned only two players as they continue squad strengthening exercise.

"Until now, we have captured three players who are holding midfielder Pato Ngonyani from Young Africans, Baraka Majogoro from Ndanda FC and defender William Lucian from Lipuli FC.

The process of signing new players continues as such, our fans around the country should just be alert to hear new names joining our team," he said.

He further revealed that as of now, they have no plans to ink foreign players insisting that they want to divert more energy in recruiting domestic players who he said they too have potential to propel them deep into the league.

He also disclosed that they are keenly observing competent players from Zanzibar to be included in the squad but for the case of foreign players, they currently have no such urge unless the team's player signing committee decides otherwise.

The team will be using Ushirika ground in Moshi as their home territory throughout the incoming league season.