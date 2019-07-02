2 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pathology Van Stolen, With Body Inside, While Driver Relieves Himself

By Jenna Etheridge

Eastern Cape police are investigating an incident in which a forensic pathology van was stolen, with a body inside, while the driver was relieving himself on the side of the road.

The van was recovered in Mthatha in the early hours of Tuesday after it was reported stolen at around 20:00 on Monday, Captain Dineo Koena said.

The driver reported that he had stopped the vehicle near Ngcingani on the R61 and left the ignition on while he urinated.

An unknown man then took the vehicle, he reported to them.

The driver had been transporting a body from a Ngcobo funeral parlour to Mthatha forensic pathology at the time.

"After an intensive investigation and chase by police, the vehicle with the deceased body, the driver's two cellphones and a wallet was found in dongas in the same vicinity at about 00:45 [on Tuesday]," said Koena.

Fingerprints were lifted to probe whether there is more to the story.

