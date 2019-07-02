Africa: South Africa, Liberia to Establish Joint Trade Commission

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and a team of investors from South Africa have held a Strategic Meeting aimed at establishing a Joint Trade Commission (JTC) and Partnership between Liberia and South Africa, a release from the Ministry has said.

The strategic meeting was held at the Commerce Ministry Wednesday, June 26, 2019, with issues of investment, through collaboration dominating the discussions.

In a brief remark, the South African Ambassador to Liberia, Vanapalan Punjanathan Moodley, said the delegation is upbeat about undertaking what he called, essential investment in Liberia.

Ambassador Moodley, who accompanied the team of South African investors to the Commerce Ministry, named the areas of interest as Industrial Development Cooperation (I.D.C), renovation of the Ducor Palace Hotel, the agriculture sector, agro processing and Infrastructure and Industrialization.

Other key areas of interest to the South African business delegation include mining and labor beneficiaries, mining of gold and diamond, renewable energy, port development facilities, road and bridges, electricity, cargo containers and inland terminals.

Speaking further Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Vanapalan Punjanathan Moodley, said they are focusing on such areas because his delegation strongly believes that the outlined areas of interest will certainly have direct and meaningful bearing on the lives of ordinary people.

He also said the anticipated Joint Trade Commission and investors are prepared to establish a Public - Private Partnership with the Liberian government.

Receiving the South African business delegation, Commerce and Industry Minister, Wilson K. Tarpeh, hailed the group for the visit.

Minister Tarpeh said Liberia is always ready to engage partners who want to invest in the country, in support of Liberia's development programs, in the context of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

During the Wednesday Strategic Meeting, graced by members the senior management team at the Commerce Ministry, Professor Tarpeh, provided an overview of the Liberian economy, including challenges and practical steps being taken by government to address them.