2 July 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Uncertified Buildings Face LCC Wrath

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kasonde Kasonde

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) is this week expected to start penalising developers occupying uncertified buildings.

LCC public relations officer Lisa Ng'oma said a team of officers will on Wednesday start conducting physical checks of buildings in Lusaka and slap penalties on developers found wanting.

Ms Ng'oma said developers were in March, this year, given a three-month grace period in which to regularise any illegalities, which has since expired.

She said the grace period was given after the local authority discovered that several developers had occupied new buildings without obtaining occupation certificates from the local authority by applying and paying approved fees.

Read more

Zambia

Zambia Up On Peace Index

Zambia has moved up a notch on the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2019 and is now placed 48 out of 163 countries in the world. Read more »

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.