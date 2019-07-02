Zambia: Uncertified Buildings Face LCC Wrath

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) is this week expected to start penalising developers occupying uncertified buildings.

LCC public relations officer Lisa Ng'oma said a team of officers will on Wednesday start conducting physical checks of buildings in Lusaka and slap penalties on developers found wanting.

Ms Ng'oma said developers were in March, this year, given a three-month grace period in which to regularise any illegalities, which has since expired.

She said the grace period was given after the local authority discovered that several developers had occupied new buildings without obtaining occupation certificates from the local authority by applying and paying approved fees.

