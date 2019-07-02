Liberia: Yallah Wants Support for Vocational Education

Bong — Bong County Sen. Henry Yallah has underscored the need for more budgetary support to vocational education across the country.

Speaking recently in the county, Sen. Yallah suggested that doing so will eradicate abject poverty here.

Sen. Yallah notes that given the low enrollment at tertiary institutions across Liberia, vocational education is the best alternative in filling the gap of unemployment rate in the country.According to him, Liberians can only become self-reliant when vocational education is given adequate support from government and partners.

Additionally he attributes the development of most countries across the world to the level of support given to vocational institutions by their governments.Sen. Yallah discloses that his office is currently working with several institutions offering vocational training to citizens across Bong County.

He pledges to continue engaging relevant authorities in government to ensure the allocation of needed support to smoothly the skill training institutions across the country.

Meanwhile, Sen. Yallah made available LRD$35,000 and pledged two sewing machines to the Marcus Vision Vocational Training Center in Gbarmue Town, Jorquelleh District # 3.