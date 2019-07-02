Liberia: CBL Begs for Time

-as LACC launches another investigation into US$25m

The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia or CBL here is pleading for an additional time to enable the bank review a request by the acting head of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission or LACC Charles L.I Gibson III to ensure that a list of interested individuals are turned over to the anti-graft commission for further probe into the USD25 million mop-up money.

Executive Governor Nathaniel Patray in a letter dated June 27, 2019 addressed to LACC Officer in Charge Gibson, indicated that the anti-graft agency's request was being reviewed to ensure that the primary function of the bank was not being overshadowed or undermined by the full scale investigation into the General Auditing Commission's report.

This is the fourth investigation into the US$25 million saga, one of the key requests on the shopping list of the Council of Patriots who are demanding a criminal prosecution of Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and CBL soon to be retired Executive Governor Patray.

Both initial investigations into the US$25 million mop-up exercise by the Presidential Investigative Team (PIT) and Kroll, an audit firm hired by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the US embassy here had recommended further probe into the mop-up money.

However, further investigation by the General Auditing Commission confirmed several discrepancies and administrative flaws previously flagged by the two reports but also failed to point out the main culprits.

The LACC investigation is anticipated to establish who bears the greatest responsibility if there are any and forward such individuals for criminal prosecutions as it looks into the full scale report of the Auditor General.

However, Governor Patray also requested that all communications relating to the investigation be directed to him by acting LACC boss Gibson.

Gibson is one of the commissioners at the LACC whose tenure had since expired for months now. He has been acting as Officer in Charge of the LACC. His acting position is political and the request by the CBL governor for direct communication between the two political appointees appears to be raising eyebrows.

Many are of the view that Gibson may as well want to play into the political gallery to enable him secure the LACC top post permanently.