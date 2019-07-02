Liberia: Muslims Council Urged to Hold Election

A member of the Muslims community of Liberia, Mohammed Massaley, calls on the National Muslim Council of Liberia to urgently organize an election to elect new corps of officers for the Muslim Council.

He says the tenure of the current leadership of the Council has expired, as such, it was time to have an election to replace the late Sheikh KafumbaKonneh, who took the helm of power since the 1980s.

He recalls the late Sheikh KafumbaKonneh, died about three years ago at his home in Topoe Village community, outside Monrovia, following a period of illness.

Mr. Massaley made the call Sunday while serving as keynote speaker at program marking of the outgoing African Union Official Ambassador to Liberia, Ibrahim M. Karama, held at the Gurley Street Mosque in central Monrovia.

He accuses the current leadership of the Muslim Council of Liberia of using the religion to solicit financial assistance from people in government, including the President, George M. Weah.

"They have reduced our religion to a begging or a chopping organization just for their selfish gain; this is why they continue to perpetuate themselves into power without elections."