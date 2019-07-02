Liberia: Police Seek More Citizens Cooperation in Bong

Bong — Bong County Police Superintendent Frederick Nepay has called for the more citizens cooperation with the police detachment in Bong as a way to reduce the commission of crimes there.

Speaking recently at a daylong training of over 50 community watch forum members, Superintendent Nepay noted that community cooperation with the police must be the collective effort of everyone irrespective of location.

He says no matter the number of police officers deployed in the communities, crimes reduction can only be actualized when community residents provide police with the needed information leading to the arrest of perpetrators of state crimes across the county.

Nepay is meanwhile appealing to community members to desist from promoting conflict of interest in the county if they want to live in a peaceful and saved environment.

The Bong County police commander also narrates that despite the numerous challenges the sector is faced with, his office is doing all to ensure the eradication of criminal activities in the county.The Watch Forum is part of strategies by national government to reduce the commission of crimes across the Country.

Serving as guest speaker at the training, Civil Society activist Jesse Cole lauded the police and community dwellers for the bold step taken to minimizing the commission of crimes across the county.

Mr. Cole meanwhile underscored the need for more support to the forum by prominent citizens of the county and national government to ensure that the process is sustained across the county.