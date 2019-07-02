Liberia: School Feeding Enhances Students' Performance

Gender Minister WilliamettaSaydee-Tarr emphasizes here that school feeding is vital to improving retention, attendance and performance of children in school as well as creating economic growth.

Speaking at the official program in observance of African Day of School Feeding held at the Executive Pavilion in Monrovia under the theme: "Investing in home-grown school feeding for achieving zero hunger and sustaining inclusive education for all," Minister Tarr notes the Government of Liberia attaches seriousness to the school feeding program as a means of increasing enrollment in schools.

According to the Liberia New Agency (LINA), the Minister points to teenage pregnancy and early child birth as major challenges school-going girls are confronted with in the country, adding that government is doing everything possible to see them enroll into school. "About 3,322 children lost their parents during the Ebola crisis in 2014 and they do not have the means and necessary support to keep in school," the Gender Minister says.

"For me, inclusive education means every child should go to school whether you are poor, rich, a girl or a boy, and this is why the government is attaching seriousness to education."

The Gender boss continues that, the school feeding initiative fulfills Goal #2 of the Sustainable Development Goals which talks about having zero hunger in the world.

School feeding, she said, is a significant instrument to the human capital formation of any nation, especially to early childhood development and the developmental process of school-going children.

According to Minister Tarr, Liberia as a least developed country is compounded with adverse social conditions, ranging from poverty, inequality, social injustice and limited opportunities, especially in vulnerable population such as at risk children, women, elderly and people living with disability.

She says these harsh social conditions continue to pose enormous challenges that undermine the livelihood of many Liberians, especially children.

She indicates that, with all of the challenges the country is faced with, the government through the Ministry of Education and other partners is attaching seriousness to school-feeding to improve enrollment and performance in school.

Minister Tarr thanks the Ministry of Education and all partners, including Mary's Meal, World Food Programme (WFP), Save the Children, among others, for the initiative, adding that it is in line with the government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD). LINA

School feeding enhances students' performance

-Gender Minister

