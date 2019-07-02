Liberia: Supt. Walker Hails President Weah

Bong County Superintendent Madam Esther Walker has hailed President George Manneh Weah over her reinstatement to the position, following several months of facing suspension.

Superintendent Walker was suspended by President Weah a day after a leaked audio went viral on social media and on some radio stations in which she was heard explaining her ordeal with key confidants of the president.

Madam Walker explained to unknown individuals how Minster of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill and Finance Minister Samuel Tweh confronted her over claims that Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor and Bong County District #3 Rep. Marvin Cole were out to assassinate President Weah.

The leaked audio led to her suspension by the president early this year. Her reinstatement follows appeals to the president through the Ministry of Internal Affairs by some youth and elders from Bong Count several weeks ago.

She told our correspondent in an interview on Sunday, 30 June after her thanksgiving mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Gbarnga that she sees her reinstatement as a recall to serve the people of Bong County.

At the same time Madam Walker says her return to the county as chief administrator signals a need to redouble her efforts in serving the citizens under the Pro-Poor government.Madam Walker also describes her suspension as a way of getting new inspiration and strength to properly serve her people and the state.

According to her, President Weah deserves all rights to penalize his appointees whenever they go wrong.She also thanks the people of Bong County for their prayers and promises to reconcile them for a better county.

Meanwhile, Madam Walker calls on members of the opposition bloc to stop insulting government officials especially the president and always have dialogue when the need arises.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley