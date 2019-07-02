2 July 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: 26 Ex-ZNS Officers Sue Over Benefits

By Perpetual Sichikwenkwe

Twenty six former Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers have sued the State, seeking immediate payment of their retirement benefits.

Kennedy Simukanga and 25 others who have cited the Attorney General, Likando Kalaluka as the respondent, want the Lusaka High Court to order the State to pay them salaries and all other allowances from the date of retirement to the date of payment of their retirement benefits .

This, the 26 stated, should be in accordance with Article 189 sub Article 2 of the Constitution of Zambia amendment Act number 2 of 2016 as read together with Statutory Instrument no. 82 of 2009.

