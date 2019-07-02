Namibia: Sanlam Heeds Clients' Call, Opens New Office in the Zambezi Region

Sanlam will now be able to service their clients and potentional clients in Katima Mulilo following the recent opening of their brand new fully fledged office in the Zambezi region.

Speaking at the official opening, Sanlam Group CEO, Tertius Stears said that after numerous requests for an office in Katima Mulilo, they have heard the outcry from their clients and decided to respond positively by opening an office.

Stears, stressed that before this office the closest office to Katima Mulilo was located in Rundu which is over 500 km away from Katima Mulilo.

Stears said that while this is the first time Sanlam is opening an office in Katima Mulilo, the company has a long history with the town through its various corporate social responsibility projects including the Sanlam My Culture My Life roadshow which took place in the Zambezi region last year.

To further cement this good relations, Sanlam responded positively to a request for calculators by Kanono Combined School. The calculators will be used by students as part of their mathematics lesson as well as during examinations.

Also speaking at the same event, Her Worship the mayor of Katima Mulilo, Georgina Mwiya Simataa welcomed Sanlam to the town saying that clients and potential clients no longer have to travel the long distance to Rundu for services.

Simataa also added that she was grateful to Sanlam for opening up this new office which has created employment for some young people in her town.

In a statement read on his behalf by Deputy Chairperson of the National Council, Benhard Sibalatani, Zambezi Regional Governor, Lawerence Sampofu said he was excited about the projects that will take place in the region as part of the corporate social responsibility Sanlam plans to invest in the town and greater Zambezi region.

He too congratulated Sanlam for responding to the cries of the people and opening up the office in Katima Mulilo adding that it was long overdue.

Recently Sanlam also opened an office in Outapi and plans are at an advanced stage to open an office in Katutura in Windhoek.

Caption: The Sanlam Group CEO, Tertius Stears and Her Worship the Mayor of Katima Mulilo Georgina Mwiya Simataa.