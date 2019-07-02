Zimbabwe: Zimsec and Mopse Should Come Clean On AG Report

document

Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ is angered by the findings of misappropriation of funds by government departments exposed by the Auditor General's 2018 report. We are particularly concerned with the over 6 million dollars which was meant for purchasing of books but was diverted by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, MoPSE. We are further irked by the fact that the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council, ZIMSEC is still outsourcing printing service but they have idle printing machines secured in 2016.

ARTUZ calls upon law enforcement agents to urgently institute investigations into the litany of allegations of misappropriation of resources captured in the 2018 audit report. The report gives us a solid ground to exorcise the ghost of corruption which has haunted our nation and has derailed economic development.

Our Union calls upon parliament to censor all Ministers and civil servants fingered in the report. We cannot afford to let this report gather dust without forcing corrupt officials to account.

It is saddening to note that funds meant to acquire learning materials were diverted at a time when our schools are battling to secure learning material for the new curriculum. The drive towards inclusive access to quality education is derailed by such uncouth conduct by our government officials. Deterrent measures must be instituted to ensure that we enhance efficient resource expenditure in government departments.

ZIMSEC on its part blew over $2 million dollars printing examination material for 2018 yet they secured a printing press in 2016. This reckless wasting of national resources is unacceptable and the responsible officials should be held accountable.

This comes at a time when ZIMSEC is failing to pay teachers who invigilate national examinations.

We will be making a follow up with both parliament and law enforcement agents pushing for the censorship and prosecution of all those fingered in misappropriation of resources.

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)