2 July 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia Investment Paradise - China

Photo: Times of Zambia
Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie.
By Chusa Sichone

China says Zambia is still a 'paradise' for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and has pledged to continue attracting investors to the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said in Lusaka at the weekend that as saddening as it was, the recent killing of a Chinese couple in Mumbwa was an isolated case and the arrest of a suspect within 48 hours a demonstration of the importance the Government attached to the country's peace and stability.

Mr Li said the Government had also guaranteed the safety of its citizens and foreigners who were living and working in Zambia.

Mr Li said President Edgar Lungu also recently assured that security would be guaranteed and that Zambia was still a paradise for FDI.

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.