Southern Africa: Zambia Up On Peace Index

Zambia has moved up a notch on the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2019 and is now placed 48 out of 163 countries in the world.

That means Zambia is now among the top five African countries on the index alongside Botswana, Ghana, Malawi and Sierra Leone.

Botswana is on 30 followed by Malawi on number 40, Ghana on number 44, Zambia 48. Sierra Leon is ranked 52.

The GPI shows that Afghanistan is the least peaceful country in the world, swapping places with Syria which followed by South Sudan, Yemen and Iraq.

Europe maintained its position as the most peaceful region in the world with Iceland ranked the most peaceful country in the world.

