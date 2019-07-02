Ghana: British Airways Rolls Out Phase Two of World Traveller Plus Investment

British Airways is rolling out the next phase of its investment in its premium economy, World Traveller Plus cabin, by introducing a range of new amenities for customers.

New amenity kits using material from recycled plastic bottles was introduced yesterday and included all the essential items travellers need for a flight, including an eyeshade, soft socks, a pen, a toothbrush and toothpaste and lip balm from the Scaramouche and Fandango range.

More comfort will be delivered through a stylish new quilt and cushion with the herringbone design that is synonymous with the pattern that runs throughout the airline's First cabin.

The new amenities, which are set to take to the skies from July 1, follow improvements made earlier this year to the World Traveller Plus cabin including delicious new menus with a focus on seasonal ingredients.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways' Director of Brand and Customer Experience, in a statement said: "We're investing £6.5bn for our customers and these improvements to World Traveller Plus mark part of that investment."

She said: "The new menus that we introduced in World Traveller Plus earlier this year have been a huge hit with customers and this second phase including the new washbags, quilts and cushions will really add to the comfort of the cabin."

The airline, according to the statement, would also be introducing alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails to the World Traveller Plus bar menu.

These it said would include a Gin Fizz or Bloody Mary for a cocktail, or a Citrus Twist for a non-alcoholic alternative.

"Customers travelling in World Traveller Plus have the ability to pre-order their main meal up to 24 hours before departure, guaranteeing their first choice for their main meal on flights departing from London. Customers can select this option by using the 'manage my booking' tool on ba.com," she said.

Customers, according to the statement, could choose to cut the cost of flights by using Avios part payment.