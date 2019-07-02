South Africa: 'Storm' the Cat Finds Home Two Years After Being Dumped in a Drain

A white cat with black spots that was dumped in a stormwater drain in Khayelitsha two years ago has finally found a happy home after being adopted by a new family.

In 2017, two members of the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha were alerted by residents that they had noticed a man putting the small animal into a drain.

After being led to the stormwater drain, and "with a lot of pulling and heaving, the staff and a resident were able to lift the heavy drain cover. A white cat with black spots was standing knee-deep in drain water, scrabbling desperately to get out," said Susan Wishart, the clinic's general manager.

After a successful recovery effort, Wishart says she took the cat into her arms. A decision was taken to name her "Storm".

'Best cuddler'

Six months after being taken into the care of the clinic, and after overcoming what Wishart describes as a "traumatising event", it was time to find Storm a new home.

It was a fruitless search until Amy Lawrence came along, adopting Storm and making her the first cat in her family.

"She's affectionate and the best cuddler, which makes it very hard to get up in the morning," said Lawrence.

Lawrence added that Storm was known by her friends as KMM, short for Kitty Meow Meow.

"She is a feisty lady of leisure and her favourite spot is in her window basket on a sunny day," she said.

Source: News24