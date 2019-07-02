Ghana: Relieve DCE for Dereliction of Duty - Shama Residents Plead

Shama — Aggrieved residents of Shama in the Western Region have appealed to the president to immediately relieve Joseph Amoah of his position as the District Chief Executive for Shama for dereliction of duty.

They claimed that their condition is worse off ever since he was appointed as DCE, and registered their displeasure at a peaceful demonstration on Thursday, since the DCE could not discharge his functions properly as he spent much of his time at the University of Cape Coast, where he is studying law.

The demonstration, organised by the Coalition of Concerned Citizens of Shama, alleged that Mr Amoah was meddling in chieftaincy issues.

A statement read by Isaac Baidoo, spokesperson for the coalition, said Mr Amoah looked on, while physical infrastructure such as the Shama District Hospital deteriorated and had ignored calls on him to fix the bad road network in the area.

The residents alleged that a Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) report indicted him for his involvement in the distribution of premix, sidestepping the work of the landing beach committee who are in charge of distribution of the premix fuel.

Efforts to contact Mr Amoah for his version proved futile.