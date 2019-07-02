Ghana: GNFS, UCC Sign MOU to Train Personnel in Forensic Investigation

THE Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to train fire personnel in forensic investigation.

Forensic investigation is the gathering and analysis of crime or accident related physical evidence such as blood, fingerprints, residue and devices, in order to come to a conclusion about a suspect or establish how a crime took place.

The Chief Fire Officer, Mr Edwin Ekow Blankson, and the Vice Chancellor of UCC Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions at a brief ceremony in Cape Coast last Thursday.

Mr Blankson described the collaboration between the two institutions as timely, because it would address the scientific needs of the GNFS in terms of fire investigations.

The outcome of such investigation, he said, would enable the service to come up with more effective and efficient ways of dealing with fire outbreaks and other life-threatening situations.

Prof Ampiah, on his part, said the collaboration between the two institutions would enhance the application of modern scientific methods in the area of fire management in the country, to safeguard life and property.

The initiator of the collaboration, Dr Richmond Afoakwah, head of the Forensic Department of the University, promised that UCC would assist GNFS in the establishment of a Fire Laboratory and Forensic Unit.

According to him, the university would, in addition, help the service to facilitate the sourcing of funds, resources and equipment to ensure that the programme was sustained.