Africa: Let's Remove Trade Barriers - Tshisekedi

DEMOCRATIC Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi has said African countries need strong trade and manufacturing infrastructure for regional and conti-nental economic integration.

Mr Tshisekedi said yesterday it was unfortunate that Africa could not effectively trade with each other because of limited trade infrastructure.

"There is need to collaborate to remove bottlenecks that hinder effective trade. There is need for an environment which enables businesses to thrive... .Africa can compete and overcome challenges of globalisation," he said.