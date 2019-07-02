Namibia Ponders Visa-Free Entry Points

CABINET has approved a ministry of home affairs' pilot project for visas to be issued upon arrival to foreigners at some Namibian ports.

Information minister Stanley Simataa made this announcement during a media briefing regarding recent Cabinet decisions on Thursday last week.

According to the briefing, the countries whose citizens will be issued visas upon arrival when they enter Namibia at Hosea Kutako International Airport include Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Cote d'Ivore, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritania, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara Republic and Uganda.

However, foreigners will have to pay N$1 000 for the visa on arrival at the airport.

Countries outside Africa whose citizens can also receive visas on arrival include Belarus, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, Czech Republic, Hungary, Mexico, Moldova, Nicaragua, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, South Korea, Venezuela, Vietnam, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Ukraine.

Cabinet also approved the second phase of the project to be implemented at several other entry points of Namibia. These include the border posts at Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer, Oranjemund, Trans-Kalahari, Wenela, Oshikango and Walvis Bay Airport. Namibia has exempted Jamaican passport holders from visa requirements.

Also exempted from visa requirements are diplomatic and official passport holders from Benin, Cameroon and Uganda, amongst others.