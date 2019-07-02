2 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Section of Kenyans Move to Court to Bar the Country From Participating in the Border Dispute Case At ICJ

Tagged:

Related Topics

20 petitioners have moved to court seeking to stop Kenya from taking part in the maritime delimitation case filed at the International Court of Justice.

This comes two days after the ICJ said parties in the case will appear for submissions on September 3 this year.

According to the petitioners, if Kenya is allowed to participate, it has the potential of permitting an unconstitutional alteration of its boundaries.

"The petitioners are apprehensive that unless this application is certified urgent and determined expeditiously, the respondents will continue acting in contravention to the constitution by filing submissions and otherwise participating in the proceedings in the maritime delimitation in the Indian ocean (Somali vs Kenya) with the potential of permitting an unconstitutional alteration of Kenya's boundaries, thereby rendering the petition herein nugatory," read court papers.

Somalia

Somaliland Laughs Off Somalia's Protest to Kenya for Recognition As a Nation

Somaliland has laughed off a move by the Somalia Federal Government to Summon Kenya's ambassador in Mogadishu over… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.