Somalia: Section of Kenyans Move to Court to Bar the Country From Participating in the Border Dispute Case At ICJ

20 petitioners have moved to court seeking to stop Kenya from taking part in the maritime delimitation case filed at the International Court of Justice.

This comes two days after the ICJ said parties in the case will appear for submissions on September 3 this year.

According to the petitioners, if Kenya is allowed to participate, it has the potential of permitting an unconstitutional alteration of its boundaries.

"The petitioners are apprehensive that unless this application is certified urgent and determined expeditiously, the respondents will continue acting in contravention to the constitution by filing submissions and otherwise participating in the proceedings in the maritime delimitation in the Indian ocean (Somali vs Kenya) with the potential of permitting an unconstitutional alteration of Kenya's boundaries, thereby rendering the petition herein nugatory," read court papers.