Ghana: Fiapre Chief Promises Best 2019 BECE Student Gh₵1,000.00 Scholarship Package

press release

Obrempong Professor Kyem-Amponsah II, the Chief of Fiapre in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region, has promised the best Basic Education Certificate Examination students in the Fiapre Circuit, who obtained grade six in the 2019 BECE of GH₵1,000.00.

The spirit of the promise was to promote education in the district and to stimulate competition among the youth in the district. He also assured that he would sponsor vacation classes for both senior high school and junior high school students within the Fiapre Circuit.

The Chief made this known at orientation seminar organized by the Fiapre Traditional Council for Junior High School students.

The Traditional Council has been awarding best students who attended schools within the traditional area. Some of the beneficiaries of the awards are now occupying high-level positions in both the public and the private sector.

"What they want to become tomorrow starts from today's hard work", the Chief emphasized. He noted that determination, perseverance, dedication and hard work were the principles of success in life and urged the students to do the same.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sunyani West, Mr. Martin Obeng, was there to lend his support to the Traditional Council.