Ghana: AME Zion Academy Holds Excellence Awards in Ho

Ho — THE second AME Zion Academic Excellence Awards in the Volta Region has been held in Ho. The awards scheme was instituted to honour hard working pupils and teachers of AME Zion schools.

The ward categories included best pupil, best girl-child performing pupil, best teacher and best academic performing school. In all, four students and three teachers were honoured at the ceremony.

Kwaku David Junior of the Agbozume AME Zion Basic School won The Best Pupil Award. He took home a school bag, a consignment of text books, a calculator and GH₵ 1,500.

The first runner-up, Albert Obawale of Ho Dome AME Zion Basic School was presented with a school bag, text books, a calculator and GH₵ 100. Juliet Segbefia of the Agavedzi AME Zion Basic School emerged the best performing girl child and received similar item and GH₵ 50.

Meanwhile, Ho-Dome AME Zion Basic School was adjudged the best academic performing school. In the teachers' category, Mr Emmanuel Kumawu of the Sruhume AME Zion Basic School took the first position and was presented a 32" LCD plasma television.

The second position was won by Michael Blay Tagbor of the Agbokope AME Zion Basic School, who received a Bluetooth/FM Home Theatre gadget.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rev Liberty Doe, Volta Regional Manager of AME Zion Educational Unit, said that the awards exemplified the values of discipline, compassion and the zeal for learning and teaching.

They also bore testimony of the values and morals with which faith-based schools complimented the efforts of the government in promoting quality education, he added.

Rev Doe congratulated the award winners and entreated them to aspire to greater heights.

He appealed to public spirited individuals and corporate bodies to sponsor the awards in future.

Rev Doe said that public recognition and celebration of the wards were very important as they motivated pupils and teachers to aim at greater heights.