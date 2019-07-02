Ghana: 286 Graduate From Zenith University College

Zenith University College on Saturday held a graduation ceremony for 286 students who have completed various programmes of studies.

The graduands, 109 males and 177 females, were awarded Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting, Business Information Systems, Financial Management, Tourism and Hospital Management, Human Resource Management, Management and Marketing.

Mr Stephen Takyi-Asiedu, Rector, Zenith University College, urged the graduands to practice the training, knowledge, and competencies acquired from the college to enable them enter the job market with confidence, adding that graduands must also use their entrepreneurship skills to provide jobs for themselves.

"Go out there and use the training and educations skills you have received here to seek for jobs and provide jobs for yourselves, families and communities at large," he said.

He told them to use the knowledge they acquired from the college to help improve conditions in the society by fighting corruption, poverty, disease, hunger and ignorance.

Mr Takyi-Asiedu advised the graduands to think of making the world a better place even when it seemed unbearable, adding that they should live up to expectation and prove their worth as graduates of the college.

"To all graduands, I congratulate you on your achievements, we are sure and confident that we have given you all the ingredients you need to succeed in the world out there, we expect to hear significant improvements in your output," he added.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, said UCC was proud to see one of its affiliates making significant strides in capacity building and development of human capital.

Prof Ampiah encouraged the college to be strategic enough to stay relevant and continue to be part of the top private universities in Ghana and beyond, adding that the college should continue to train its students to address developmental challenges confronting the country.

He entreated the graduands to persevere, guard against complacency and focus on a goal and apply all the knowledge and skills acquired at the college and take advantage of every opportunity that might come their way.