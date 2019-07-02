Ghana: 2019 Project Financing, Trade, Investment Conference Scheduled for September

The 2019 Project Financing, Trade and Investment conference and exhibition was last Friday launched in Accra under the auspices of the Trustwork Oakbuild International Limited (TWOBIL), a consulting firm, in partnership with the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

The main event, slated for November this year, would bring together both public and private sector organisations including companies and industries in Ghana, Africa and the international business and investment community to boost trade and investment opportunities.

It would be held on the theme: 'Building resilient economy through project financing, trade and investment for sustainable development in Ghana and Africa'.

Mr Kofi Obeng-Ayirebi, Chair of the Quantity Surveying Division of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors (GhIS), said the initiative would help strengthen public and private sector institutions to use trade, investment, finance and technology as tools for inclusive and sustainable development.

"This conference will address the challenges facing access to international markets and explore successful approaches for mitigating the risks and unlocking the huge potential of project financing and access to global investments," he added.

He noted that the participants would receive free post-event technical assistance from experts to help them develop and review their project proposals and business plans for financing.

Reverend Francis Osei Kusi, former Project Coordinator of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Project, said this year's event would be exceptional at the time the private sector was being brought on to participate in the conference.

He noted that financing had always been a challenge for most businesses, adding that the forthcoming conference would help them to overcome the challenge and the way forward.

"It is important we have this conference to build the capacity of our businesses and strengthen upon production, so that we can compete on the international market," Rev. Kusi added.

The Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group, Mr Ato Afful, said the initiative, being the second of its kind, was among other things to help source funding for the growth of local businesses.

"I entreat all businesses to pay attention to the conference which will be held in November this year and I hope that businesses from Ghana will receive relevant information and guidance to be able to compete on the global market," he added.

The Graphic Group MD disclosed that TWOBIL would help finance and empower businesses in their readiness for the global market.

The event would also be attended by top level government officials, industry and business leaders, representatives of international companies, corporate chief executive officers, investors and export finance advisors.