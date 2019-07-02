Ghana: Marshallans Visit Ghana Embassy in Abidjan

Abidjan — Members of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall on a pilgrimage to Yamoussoukro have paid a visit to the offices of the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Abidjan.

They were met on arrival by the Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Emmanuel Antwi.

In the company of Mr Emmanuel Opeku, Minister for Consular Affairs and Mr Larry Bimi, Counsellor for Consular Affairs, he welcomed members of the Catholic-friendly society to his office and briefed them about the operations of the embassy.

Mr Antwi, who stood in for Ghana's Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, Mr Fred Laryea, said there were more than 67,000 registered Ghanaians living in Cote d'Ivoire.

He said the embassy had been issuing visas and ID cards to Ghanaian residents in Cote d'Ivoire, but he however pointed out that the new biometric passports were still processed in Ghana.

Mr Antwi stated that Cote d'Ivoire was safe for Ghanaians to live there, noting that the civil war was over.

He said it was the duty of the embassy to ensure the wellbeing of all Ghanaians living there and also monitor their activities to conform to the laws of Cote d'Ivoire.

He commended the 49-member marshallans for the visit and wished them well during their stay in Abidjan.

The Accra West Regional Grand Knight, Worthy Brother Paul Eduafor Enninful thanked the embassy for hosting members of the Marshall fraternity.

He said the pilgrimage would help members to grow their spirituality and also tour places of interest.

Highlights of the programme, under the auspices of the supreme council and court, include a pilgrimage to Our Lady of Peace Basillica at Yamoussoukro, a visit to the Marian Shrine and St Paul's Cathedral, both in Abidjan.

Other leaders of the delegation included Assistant Supreme Chaplain, Sir Kt Bro. Rev. Fr Dennis Opoku; Accra West Regional Noble Lady, Respected Lady Sister Sarah Aklibosu; the Deputy Regional Grand Knight, Dr Henry Awuviri and the Deputy Regional Noble Lady, Sis. Barbara Dickens.