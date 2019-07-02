Liberia: Sen. Joseph May Replace Late Sen. Doe-Sherif On Senate Executive Committee

-As Senators vote to elect new chair on executive Today

The senate is expected to elect a chairman on its statutory committee of the executive to fill in the vacancy created by the death of Montserrado County Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherif.

Sen. Doe-Sherif died in February in a hospital in Accra, Ghana after fighting over a year of ailment. The late Sen. Doe Sherif, who replaced female Senator Hannah Brent who also died in office, was elected to the Senate in 2009 through a by-election.

Doe-Sherif, popularly known as "Lady Zico" for her soccer prowess in the 1980s, was elected to chair the Senate Committee on Executive by former President Pro Tempore Armah Zolu Jallah, who she supported in his battle for Senate Pro Tempore against then Sinoe County Senator Joseph Nagbe. Nagbe is now an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

The late Doe-Sherif served in that post through the administration of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, and was again retained by current Senate Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie, along with others through a consensus vote in 2018.

However, Reports filtering in puts Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph as possibly the only candidate for that post.

The senate was expected to elect the next executive chair on Thursday, July 4, but Pro Tempore Chie, through consensus with colleagues, decided that the Senate use the week to give their fallen colleague, Grand Cape Mount County Senator Edward Boakai Dagoseh, a befitting funeral and burial ceremony.

Senator Joseph a former, member of the House of Representatives, contested and won the by-election to replace former Senator, now President George Manneh Weah.

"I am well placed to carry on the affairs of that very important Senate committee, there is the need for the Senate to continue the cordial working and coordination with the executive; and I am confident I can play that leadership role at the level of the oversight committee," Sen. Joseph said.