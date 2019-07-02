Zimbabwe: Kikky Bada$$ Backtracks On Vimbai Zimuto Allegation

Seeing the roof surge right above her head with almost no one standing in her corner, controversial hip-hop singer, Kikky BadA$$ has been forced to withdraw her statement in which she accused Vimbai Zimuto of hijacking her ideas and concepts.

After throwing accusation on the Netherlands-based singer, social media swung its favor on Zimuto's side with prominent personalities such as comedian, Comic Pastor in his Monthly Comic Awards dismissing Kikky's claims as a joke.

"Third nominee in the Female Celeb of the Month Category is Kikky BadAss. We haven't gotten to know her well yet, but she comes out claiming that our very own nude girl, Vimbai Zimuto copied her nude art concept," said Comic Pastor.

In an interview on Power FM today, Kikky exonerated Zimuto and pinned video producer, Simba Gee for the "theft" of her concept.

"It was not her fault (Vimbai) at the time I shot my video, Simba Gee who later produced Vimbai's Hapana Kwaunoenda was working with Blaqs who directed my visual that exactly looked like Vimbai's project So I put the blame on Simba Gee, he had knowledge of my concept," said Kikky.

Vimbai Zimuto caused a social media stir when she posted her erotic pictures while mourning Ethiopian Airline victims. She has defended her nude pictures as art.

"That photo symbolises the feeling of a person who has just lost their loved one; that emptiness, and that feeling where you lose your senses because you've lost the most important person in your life. You feel stripped of everything that you have. You feel destroyed, crushed, hit like a nail by a hammer," she told a local publication.