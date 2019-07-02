Malawi: DPP Chairs Mangochi District Council, Udf Councillor Is Deputy

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councilor, Allan Sam M'madi, is Mangochi District Council new chairperson following elections the council conducted recently with United Democratic Front (UDF) councilor, Fatima Chilawi, is deputy chairperson.

Mangochi DC Chimphepo: Urged councilors to remain united in their pursuit for progress

M'madi got the seat after polling 20 votes against his rival independent councilor, Hassan Chikuta, who got 12 votes.

On the other hand, Chilawi, who competed with DPP's Ivy Faith Sande won narrowly with one vote as she bagged 16 votes against Sande's 15 votes.

In his acceptance speech, M'madi pledged to dedicate himself to developing the district.

"I'm very humbled that you have elected me as the chair of the council; I promise all of you that I will dedicate myself to the fullest so that in unity we should develop Mangochi to the best of everyone's expectations," said M'madi.

The new chair added that the most exciting thing was that the chairmanship had come at the time President Prof. Peter Mutharika was embarking on the most ambitious project aimed at transforming Mangochi into a world class city.

"We have to work together, despite our political affiliations, and join hands with the President so that his vision of turning Mangochi into a city should be fulfilled because this will benefit everyone in the district regardless of which political party one is coming from," added M'madi.

Mangochi District Commissioner, Reverend Moses Chimphepo, congratulated the new office bearers but urged them and the rest of the councilors to remain united in their pursuit for progress.

"I urge you all to stand together to advance the development agenda of the district: People trusted you to lead them so that you can develop the district and it is you they are all relying on to achieve development in the district," said Chimphepo.

The DC said as secretariat, his office would be providing technical advice to the councilors and advised them to take the pieces of advice seriously to get Mangochi to greater heights.

Mangochi District Council has 24 councilors, among them there are two females. The political distribution of the membership is that 13 councilors belong to DPP while five councilors belong to UDF and six are independent of political parties.

Eight Members of Parliament from the district also participated in the Saturday elections bringing the number of total votes to 32.