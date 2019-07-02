Malawi: Blantyre Elects First Female Council Chairperson - Carol Mdala

Chilaweni Ward Councillor Carol Mdala of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been elected as the first female Blantyre District Council chairperson.

This follows the same development that took place in Karonga where Nyungwe Ward Councillor Ethel Mwanza, the only female councillor in the District Council was elected chairperson while Lilongwe City elected Councilor Juliana Kaduya as a female Mayor.

Mdala replaces Soche Ward Councillor Jeremiah Jumbe, who is also of the DPP.

The other councilors are Matthews Siyad Jirani of the DPP for Chikwembere Ward; Akita Mustafa Chipwatali (DPP for Linjidzi); Davis Kennedy Mdalla (DPP for Matindi); Magret Isaac Mictor (DPP for Lunzu); Molesi Maloya (DPP for Mudi); Mussa Chikwakwa (Independent for Mpemba); Sigere Kasasi Pemba (DPP for Chilangoma); Mike Malikita (DPP for Chikowa); Helmes Chimombo (DPP for Naotcha); Montfort Junior Phalula (DPP for Chigwaja); Saaleha Masina Grant (Independent for Makungwa and Elson Alufeyo Dumuka (DPP for Mzamba Nantipwiri.

Meanwhile, as the Blantyre City Council gears to elect the next mayor on July 19, Councilor Gertrude Lucy Edgar Chirambo of Namalimwe Ward has plans to entice fellow councilors to nominate as well as vote for her to become the first ever female mayor for this City.

This will be her second attempt at the Mayorship which she lost against Noel Chalamanda five years ago. Chalamanda was later replaced by Wild James Ndipo, who has also retained his seat for Chigumula Ward and is likely to gun to retain the mayoral seat as well.

Of the 23 councilors, just four are women -- Chirambo (Namalimwe), Joyce Connie Malunga (Green Corner), Mary Kachale (Nkolokoti) and Thokozani Kawatira Phekani (Soche West).

There were so many female aspirants for the seat of councilor throughout the country through the 50-50 campaign that touted voters to try a shot at women in leadership positions.

But the campaign, though it managed to bring in several women, did not meet its objective. Of the 193 seats for Member of Parliament, for example, only 44 are women from 32 last time around. Catherine Gotani Hara was elected first female Speaker of Parliament.