Malawi: How I Wish Mutharika Would Rule Malawi Until 2084 - Suleman

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South West, Sameer Suleman of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said President Peter Mutharika is doing a "great job" and wished his legitimacy should have been extended up to 2084.

Mutharika with Sameer Suleman

Mutharika secured his re-election during the May 21 Tripartite Elections and according to the Constitution his mandate expires in May 2024 and cannot seek a third term.

But speaking in Parliament, Suleman said: "How I wish he would rule us until 2084."

Suleman said Mutharika is a "true democrat" and said he demonstrated this by his calmness when he performed the State opening of the 1st Meeting of in the 48th Session of Parliament and the 2019/2020 Budget Meeting.

He noted that despite the booing, heckling, bench-banging and shouts were directed at the President from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislators accusing him for allegedly securing his re-election victory through rigging and fraud, Mutharika remained calm.

"Let me appreciate the maturity of our leader, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for the way he calmly handled and presented the State-of-the-Nation Address despite the unruly and disrespectful behaviour shown by the opposition Members. APM is a true democrat. Long live Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika," said Suleman, a former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president and businessman who is in Parliament for the first time.

Suleman said opposition should accept results of the May 21 Tripartite Elections and prepare for the next elections and not waste resources in fighting in court.

"I would like to give one advice to the opposition parties, please; I beg that you should save the change you have, so that you have a starter pack in 2024. For now, do not waste that change on lawyers and CSOs," said Suleman.

MCP and UTM are disputing results of the presidential election and have taken the matter to court. The two parties and some civil society organisations (CSOs) have supported demonstrations mounted by citizens in some parts of the country.

But MCP legislator for Karonga South, Uchizi Vunda Mkandawire standing on a point of order queried Suleman of contravening Standing Order 192 by referring to a matter which is in court.

"The Member has said that Malawi Congress Party should stop paying lawyers and save the money for 2024 general elections campaign," he pointed out.

President Mutharika and his DPP say they won the election fairly and squarely.