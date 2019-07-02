Uganda: Protesting NRM Youth Leaders Drop Piglets On Obote Avenue

A group of youth who claim to be supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have dropped piglets in Jinja town to protest what they described as hypocrisy of party leaders.

The youth identified themselves as members of a pressure group known as Team No Sleep.

The five piglets which were painted yellow, the colour of the NRM party, were dropped on Obote Avenue.

The youth said that they have made several proposals to meet President Yoweri Museveni over the unfulfilled pledges he made in 2016 to benefit the youth.

They say, Jinja District NRM leaders have frustrated their plans to have a face-to-face meeting with Mr Museveni.

Mr Ivan Maganda, the group's chairperson faults Jinja West Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Moses Balyeku for dividing the youth in Jinja District.

Mr Maganda alleges that ever since Mr Balyeku failed to become the Jinja District NRM party chairman in 2015, he has side-lined all the youth who never supported him.

Mr Erick Mudhasi, the group's secretary says that Mr Balyeku has been at the forefront of mobilising the youth in Busoga region but they don't know why he side-lines the youth in Jinja District.

Ms Juliet Nanyonjo, a group member says that the Jinja District NRM chairperson, Mr Nathan Igeme Nabeta is always out of the party office. She says that Mr Nabeta's conduct has deepened divisions among party supporters.

"Our district party chairman, Hon Igeme who is mandated with ensuring unity within the party is never available to unite warring factions which has given birth to more divisions amongst ourselves," she says.

Meanwhile, Mr Balyeku dismissed the accusations.

"I can't address you extensively because I am out of the country, but all those accusations are false," he said.

However, Mr Majid Dhikusooka, the NRM district Deputy chairperson, advised the youth to follow right channels while addressing their issues instead of organising protests.

"Our office has many departments including the youth desk. Therefore, the youth should engage us first before resorting to strikes," he says.

The piglets were later taken by Jinja street children