Rwanda: Mateso Urges AS Kigali Players to 'Stay Focused' Ahead of Peace Cup Final

Jean de Dieu Mateso has urged his AS Kigali players to concentrate on perfecting their own game after seeing off Rayon Sports to reach the Peace Cup final.

AS Kigali stunned Rayon 4-2 on penalties to set up a date with SC Kiyovu in the final, which is due Thursday afternoon at Kigali Stadium.

It is the club's third Peace Cup final, and have won the title on each of the previous two occasions in 2001 and 2013.

In an interview with this publication, Mateso paid tribute to his players for a "sterling performance" against Rayon, before urging them to stay focused ahead of their clash with SC Kiyovu who brushed aside Police in semi-finals.

"It was a difficult two games against Rayon but we went through, and it is the same fighting spirit - we showed - that we are taking to the final," said Mateso, a former player with several topflight clubs including Kiyovu and Rayon Sports.

"We are focusing on ourselves and perfecting our game, and making sure that we execute it properly. We won't allow to be dictated by our opponents' (Kiyovu) approach to the game."

Playing their first final since 1997, SC Kiyovu have never won the competition under the re-branded name 'Peace Cup', having previously claimed it twice in 1975 and 1985 as Rwanda Cup.

Wednesday (3rd-place playoff)

Rayon Vs Police 15:30

Thursday (final)

AS Kigali Vs Kiyovu 17:00