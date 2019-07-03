2 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Cameroon: Afcon 2019 - Nigeria's Super Eagles to Face Cameroon in Round of 16

Photo: The NFF/Twitter
Super Eagles AFCON 2019 squad.
By Tunde Eludini

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have emerged as the Round of 16 opponents for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Eagles were beaten to the top spot in Group B by Madagascar and that meant they would be facing the second-placed team in Group F.

While Cameroon were dictating the pace in Group F before the final set of games on Wednesday, the Lions dropped to the second spot after they were held to a barren draw by the Benin Republic and Ghana got a 2-0 win over Equatorial Guinea.

Both Ghana and Cameroon amassed five points in the group phase.

Though the Super Eagles trounced Cameroon en route to qualifying for the Russia 2018 World Cup, the Lions are bad customers for Nigeria at past editions of the AFCON.

In the last three games between Cameroon and Nigeria at the Nations Cup, the Lions have emerged victorious.

Cameroon, who have five AFCON titles compared to Nigeria's three, are the defending champions.

