Rwanda: PM Tells Prosecution to Intensify War on Economic Crimes

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has challenged public prosecution to accelerate the preparation dossiers for suspects of economic crimes such as corruption and favouritism.

The premier made the remarks while officiating at the swearing in of seven public prosecutors at his office in Kimihurura on Tuesday.

The functions was also attended by Justice Minister and Attorney General Johnston Busingye and Prosecutor General Jean Bosco Mutangana.

"There should be an extra sense of urgency in cases concerning corruption because they're of public interest" he said.

The Head of government also challenged the prosecutors to execute their duties with dedication and professionalism.

Ngirente also implored the prosecutors to adopt the use new technologies in their activities.

"You have to adopt technology because crimes such as human trafficking and cybercrimes can be well understood through technology" he said.

The sworn in prosecutors included two for primary courts and two intermediate courts and three others on contract.

The new prosecutors at primary and intermediate level were appointed by the cabinet on April 3, 2019.

The prosecutors told the press that they were looking forward to their task ahead in the country's battle against graft

"I will work closely with my fellow prosecutors in executing my responsibilities," said Marie Jose Mutanguha, one of the prosecutors as she also vowed to fight drug abuse.