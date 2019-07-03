Nigeria: 50 Die, 70 Injured in Benue Tanker Explosion

No fewer than 50 people were reported to have lost their lives yesterday evening in a tanker explosion at Ahumbe village, Gwer local government area of Benue State while trying to scoop fuel.

Our correspondent gathered that a tanker fully loaded with petrol coming from Aliade, had an accident at a village called Ahumbe and the locals around the area rushed to the scene and were scooping fuel, and in the process the tanker exploded and burnt many to death.

The information officer, Gwer East local government, Christopher Avi who spoke to our correspondent on phone confirmed that over 50 persons were burnt to death while 70 others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to four different hospitals for treatment.

According to Avi, the victims were trying to scoop fuel from the tanker when it caught fire and exploded.

The information officer also said some of the victims affected in the fire incident were those living around the area where the accident occurred.

Avi also said that some houses in the area were burnt down following the explosion.

When contacted by our correspondent, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) who confirmed the incident however said she was yet to get the exact figure of casualties.

She also said that those who sustained burns from the explosion have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was also gathered that the said tanker entered a ditch and tumbled and spilled the fuel in the process.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were still at the scene of the accident evacuating the dead while those alive are being rushed to the hospital.