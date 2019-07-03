Kenya/Benin: Stars AFCON Last 16 Hopes Quashed By Benin

Photo: CAF TV/Youtube

The start of the match between South Africa and Morocco on July 1, 2019.

Cairo — Kenya's hopes of progressing to the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations fell flat on Tuesday night after Cameroon failed to pick maximum points against Benin with the two sides playing to a 0-0 draw in Ismailia.

Te result meant Benin move to three points and with a better goal difference pip Kenya to the fourth spot among the third placed teams with Kenya dropping to fifth, something that effectively ends their dream of a last 16 slot.

Benin will qualify for the last 16 as the last third placed team if Angola and Mauritania fail to pick maximum points in their matches later Tuesday night.

Cameroon meanwhile went through as second placed and will play Nigeria in the round of 16 in Alexandria on Saturday with Ghana going through as group winners with a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau.

They will face the runner up in Group E in the round of 16.