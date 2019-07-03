Angola: DRC Reaffirms Excellent Relations With Angola

Cabinda — The administrator of Muanda Village, in the province of Lower Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Roger Mbala Kupa, reaffirmed on Tuesday the excellence of relations between local authorities and the Angola Consular Post in that region.

1 / 1

Cabinda: Instalações do Posto Consular de Angola na Vila de Muanda (RDC) - vandalizado

Speaking to ANGOP, in response to the act of vandalizing the building of the Angola Consular Post in that village, Roger Mbala Kupa confirmed the detention of some of those involved in what he considered a "sad episode".

On 17 June, a group of local youths transported by truck and motorized vehicles crashed into Angola's consular facilities in Muanda village, in the province of Lower Congo (DRC), having broken glass, a roof, placed near outside of the building.

The action was a "retaliation" to the Angolan authorities for the seizure of canoes, artifacts and fishing vessels of nationals of the neighboring country, who illegally engaged in fishing activity in Angolan territorial waters, leaving the mouth of the Congo River.

It was a sad situation, stressed the administrator of the Congolese village of Muanda, contacted through telephone by Angop.

According to Mbala Kupa, the defense and security authorities of Muanda Village will no longer allow such acts that tarnish good relations between Angola and the DRC.