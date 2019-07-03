Seychelles: President Faure Receives Seychellois Singer and Composer Mr David Philoé

press release

President Danny Faure received popular Seychellois singer and composer, Mr David Philoé, at State House this morning.

The meeting was an opportunity for the President to pay tribute to one of the oldest musical icons in Seychelles and personally thank him for his contribution to the music industry in Seychelles.

"I am so happy to welcome you to State House today. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to you for your contribution to the music industry over so many years. You have inspired me personally, and many others. To this day, your music remains an inspiration," said President Faure.

During the meeting, Mr Philoé retraced his journey as young singer in the church choir from Praslin at the age of 15 and shared some of his fondest experiences during his musical career with the President. They also discussed the future of Creole music and exchanged views of the current musical landscape in Seychelles.

Mr Philoé expressed his wish to see more young singers learn about the Seychellois culture, compose and sing more Creole songs by adding their modern touch, but always remembering to create music that reflects the Seychellois culture and preserving the tempo and rhythm of the Sega and Moutia.

Mr Philoé who recently celebrated his 70th Birthday on 17 June, was honoured through a musical show held at the Mini Stadium on 28 June in collaboration with a group of local artists. Speaking to the press after his meeting with the President, Mr Philoé said he is honoured to be received by the President. He thanked the organisers of the show and also all his fans for the overwhelming turnout and for the continuous support throughout the years.

Mr Philoé was accompanied to State House by his wife Mrs Sheila Philoé and his son Mr Derick Philoé.