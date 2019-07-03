Botswana: Diwanga Case Takes Investigators to Namibia

Gaborone — Chief Magistrate Linah Mokibe-Oahile this morning approved the state's application to remand triple murder accused, Kativa Diwanga, in custody pending further investigations.

The prosecutor, Inspector Onkemetse Gaboutlwelwe, applied for Diwanga's further remand stating that the investigators were still to question another suspect, Thomas Gilala of foreign origin ,who was arrested in Divundu in Namibia.

Articulating assurance that the other suspect would be brought before court, the prosecutor said investigation officers would travel to Namibia this week for further investigations.

One of the investigators, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, told the court that after the last mention, they gathered information on Gilala, who had allegedly used Diwanga's cellphone to call the deceased man, Methulesi Musoliwa.

He said their counterparts in Namibia managed to arrest Gilala , who was found in possession of four cellphones belonging to the deceased.

He told the court that the cellphones reportedly had contacts known to the deceased's friends. Detective Marapo told the court that Gilala was also found in possession of Musoliwa's passport.

For his part, Diwanga pleaded with court to release him on bail in order to find means of servicing his bank loan as well as pay rent.

However, Chief Magistrate Oahile-Mokibe rejected Diwanga's plea and further remanded him in custody for 14 days. She said there was need to give investigators time to conduct their task.

Diwanga will appear for next mention on July 18 when the prosecution would be expected to arraign Gilala.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>