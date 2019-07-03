2 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Unearths Water Projects Rot

By Bernard Lugongo

THE Government on Tuesday revealed how contractors were massively stealing billions of public funds through overpricing of water project construction in different parts of the country.

Water Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa disclosed in Dar es Salaam that the contractors were colluding with public officials in inflating costs.

Prof Mbarawa said some contractors were colluding with some district engineers, district executive directors (DEDs), regional leaders and the vice extended right up to ministerial level, each person seeking some per cent of commission from the particular project, thereby leading to overpricing.

"After going through some water project contracts, we found out that most of them were overpriced by two times their actual costs," he explained.

