Tanzania: Anti-Dengue Fever Battle Heightened

IN concerted efforts to fight the mosquito-borne dengue fever, the government has ordered eight fumigation machines which will be used for spraying chemicals to kill mosquitoes and mosquito larvae.

The Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, also directed all Regional Medical Officers (RMOs) to take measures for preventing Aedes mosquitoes which spread the disease.

She was speaking here during a meeting of leaders of regional hospitals, at which she also pointed out that the government was also charting strategies for blocking Ebola.

The minister asked RMOs to spray biolarvicides in order to kill mosquitoes. On June 21, Ms Mwalimu issued a report in parliament on the state of the disease in the country, saying the government had decided that screening and diagnosis for dengue fever would be provided freely at all public hospitals.

"So far, as of June 19, 2019," the minister said, "there were 4,320 patients, who had been diagnosed with Dengue fever, while those who died from the disease were four."

In April this year, the government announced an outbreak of the mosquito-borne dengue fever in Dar es Salaam and Tanga regions.

The disease further spread into other regions, but until yesterday, Dar es Salaam had the highest number of patients (4,029) and three deaths