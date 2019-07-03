Tanzania: Ten-Man Team Picked to Boost Yanga Management

YOUNG Africans yesterday named a ten-man team to take charge of the club's Finance and Planning department responsibilities with immediate effect.

According to the press release signed by the club Media and Communication Officer Dismas Ten, those who were selected are Arafat Haji who is the chairman, Shija Richard who will trade as Vice Chairman and Deo Mutta who has been tasked to serve as Secretary.

The members are Said Kambi, Ally Mayay, Pindu Luhoyo, Baraka Katemba, Suma Mwaitenda, Haruna Batenga and Ivan Tarimo.

Mayay, the former Yanga captain and a popular sport analyst, has since returned to work at the club he successfully served during his playing time.

However, speaking to the members of the press yesterday here, the club's Vice Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela said the team's Assistant Coach Noel Mwandila will continue his duties at the club for the next season working closely with Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera.

"Mwandila has all the necessary qualifications which make him eligible to coach any football team like a CAF licence," he said.

Elaborating on the player signing exercise underway, Mwakalebela said as of 30th June, they had accomplished 95 per cent of the players they want to feature in the upcoming busy season.

"As a club, we are keen with this exercise because we will be trading in two major competitions which are CAF Champions League and Mainland Premier League.

Due to this, it is our job to make sure that we build a competitive squad for the incoming busy league season," he said.

Additionally, Mwakalebela disclosed that they expect to start pre-season build up very soon in order to have ample time of preparations and let new members of the team know each other well with the former players.

He added that they expect to parade a new sport gear as soon as the company which won the tender to manufacture them completes the job. He therefore wished DR.

Congo all the best in the unfolding Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt saying their success will make Yanga fans happy and believe that they have a good coach Zahera who is doing well in the international games.

In a related development, the Jangwani Street giants are inviting young players to turn up for the verification exercise meant to select new players to form the U-20 and U-17 teams.

According to the club, the exercise is set to take place from July 4th to 7th at Fire and Upanga grounds in Dar es Salaam where those who were born from 2000 are encouraged to come to show their football talents.

Meanwhile, the club announced that Omar Kaya who was Acting General Secretary has been replaced from his roles.